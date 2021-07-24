Weekend Watch: Nothing New in ‘Old’ and ‘Snake Eyes’ | WatchTrailers

*There is really nothing new in “Old.” A theme of aging before one’s time in cinema and books is a recurrent topic as it is with time travel. It is the context into which the subject is placed and how it is played out is what makes it ordinary or extraordinary. In “Old,” the players go to a tropical island with their families for a glorious vacation. Some at the resort are convinced to go to a bay area surrounded by mountains and the sea.

Once they arrive, horrific things begin to happen. There is rapid aging, a murder, and a bizarre birth. With these occurrences, of course the logical thing to do is go back to the resort. But it is never explained why the road that brought them there by van, no longer exists. This is just one of the anomalies that just don’t jibe with their predicaments—and this film.

“Old” recalls director M. Night Shyamalan’s film “The Village.” That movie revolves around a desolate town where the residents are not to leave the village for fear of being attacked by monsters. The man-made monsters within the confines of “Old” are not just scientific, but human. Kudos to Shyamalan for pointing out how invasive the disease of racism continues to be and has no boundaries.

Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Thomasin McKenzie, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Eliza Scanlen, and Embeth Davidtz star in “Old.”

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” does not disappoint in giving audiences what they expect, non-stop sword play and clan clashes. Henry Golding is “Snake Eyes,” the tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent, Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji).

When Snake Eyes arrives in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested—even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Also starring in “Sn

Although nothing new to the genre, “Snake Eyes” is a relief from the usual gun play and explosions.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, “Snake Eyes” also stars Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira with Iko Uwais.

