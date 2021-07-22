Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Why Marshawn Lynch Announcing First Draft Pick of Seattle Kraken has Gone Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Marshawn Lynch
Marshawn Lynch has trouble pronouncing this Seattle Kraken draft pick

*You already know that any video capturing a Marshawn Lynch moment will be raw, real and viral-worthy.

The latest does not disappoint. It happened Wednesday night during the NHL expansion draft, where the new Seattle Kraken added some players to their roster, including first pick, Calle Jarnkrok. You aren’t the only one having trouble figuring out the pronunciation. The way Lynch skated around even attempting to say it has tickled the internet.

Watch below:

The former Seattle Seahawks running back joined other Seattle notables like Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Sue Bird in revealing the Kraken’s drafted players.

The NHL season kicks off in October and the Kraken are set to join the Pacific Division.

Previous articleAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Shares Anti-violence Council Recommendations [VIDEO]
Next article‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Is She Being Spiteful & Messy’ [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO