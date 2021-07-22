Why Marshawn Lynch Announcing First Draft Pick of Seattle Kraken has Gone Viral (Watch)

*You already know that any video capturing a Marshawn Lynch moment will be raw, real and viral-worthy.

The latest does not disappoint. It happened Wednesday night during the NHL expansion draft, where the new Seattle Kraken added some players to their roster, including first pick, Calle Jarnkrok. You aren’t the only one having trouble figuring out the pronunciation. The way Lynch skated around even attempting to say it has tickled the internet.

Watch below:

The former Seattle Seahawks running back joined other Seattle notables like Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Sue Bird in revealing the Kraken’s drafted players.

The NHL season kicks off in October and the Kraken are set to join the Pacific Division.