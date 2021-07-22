First Look Trailer: Obama and Springsteen’s ‘Renegades’ Podcast to Become a Book (Watch)

*The podcast featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen will become available as a book on Oct. 26.

Penguin Random House dropped a trailer (yes, books now have trailers) along with its announcement today (July 22) that it will publish a book version of the Spotify podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” in partnership with the former President and First Lady Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground. The book will chronicle the candid conversations Obama and Springsteen began in their co-produced, eight-episode podcast, where the close friends discussed everything from race to fatherhood to modern manhood and the state of America today.

The book’s 320 pages will feature more than 350 full-color exclusive photographs and illustrations from both Obama and Springsteen’s personal collections and showcase never-before-seen archival material, including the former president’s annotated speeches and the musician’s handwritten lyrics.

“In Renegades: Born in the USA, readers are invited to sit alongside these two longtime friends, in a recording studio stocked with dozens of guitars and during at least one Corvette ride, as they discuss marriage and fatherhood, race and masculinity, the lure of the open road and the call back to home, some of the most inspiring American heroes of all time, and music…. They talk a lot about music,” Penguin Random House described in the book’s announcement.

In the upcoming collection, Obama and Springsteen will also “reveal their passion for — and the occasional toll of — telling a bigger, truer story about America throughout their careers and explore how our fractured country might begin to find its way back toward unity.”

Obama writes in the introduction, “The conversations Bruce and I had in 2020 feel as urgent today as they did back then. They represent our ongoing effort to figure out how it is that we got here, and how we can tell a more unifying story that starts to close the gap between America’s ideals and its reality.”

Watch the book’s trailer above.