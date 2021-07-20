3 Adults Arrested After Viral Video Shows Assault of Boy, 12, Because He’s Gay

*Three adults have been arrested in Atlanta for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old boy because of his sexuality.

We previously reported, a 12-year-old Georgia boy named Tyler was removed from his home in June and placed in DFCS after a disturbing video went viral showing him being abused because he’s allegedly gay. His abusers even shaved the word “gay” into his scalp.

According to meaww.com, the boy is seen in the video “getting abused and beaten by at least four people towering over him while another person films the Instagram live.”

Here’s more from the outlet:

The frame focuses on Tyler’s head shaved in messy fonts to spell the word “gay” as those around him accuse him of liking “this s**t” and “still doing gay s**t.” It is believed that Tyler’s older sister and brother were among the people abusing Tyler.

Posted originally by the outlet Gaye, the video of Tyler’s abuse begins with at least two men in the frame of the video, with one wearing white — hand wrapped around the back of Tyler’s neck, grabbing and shaking the boy as the older man talks. “You say you’re what?” one of the men asks Tyler, referring to his sexuality, to which the boy replies, “Nothing.” The man asks him to repeat the answer as a woman says in the background, “And he like this s**t.”

Social media expressed outrage before someone notified the authorities. Per SandraRose.com, a number of Atlanta residents helped police locate the boy and the was immediately removed from the home. According to reports, the boy was relocated to a temporary new home.

Per Complex, 19-year-old Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 35-year-old Brittney Monique Mills, and 18-year-old Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo have been charged with cruelty to children after the footage was shared online, as reported by NBC News.

Spencer and Mills are currently jailed in Fulton County, while Richards-Nwankwo was released after posting a $50,000 bond.