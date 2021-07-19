Monday, July 19, 2021
Safaree Gets Asked Mind-blowing Nicki Minaj Question He Couldn’t or Wouldn’t Answer / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
nicki minaj and safaree
Safaree Samuels – Nicki Minaj

*Safaree recently made an appearance on @streetz945atl and chopped it up with fellow “Love & Hip-Hop” star Yung Joc. While there, he discussed his wild but fun Jamaica trip, his relationship, fatherhood, and more.

During the show, Safaree also took some questions out of a hat. He tried to read one that said, “Have you ever listened to a Nicki Minaj song while having sex?” Safaree couldn’t even read the entire question and had to pass it along to Joc who later revealed that an intern came up with it.

Safaree then replied “that’s not a good question. That woman is married with a brand new baby…God Bless, ok!” However, he did try to answer another question about Minaj regarding her latest mixtape.

Fisher Jack

