*Sanaa Lathan is the girl, turned woman next door that every body knows and loves. By now you’ve learned to pronounce her name, and if not check below ’cause we got you. But this isn’t about names. It’s about something more thrilling; a rush. Something to widen the eyes and spike the adrenaline. Mystery, murder, suspense, it’s about action too. This is about the upcoming Netflix series “Hit & Run,” and Lathan is (can we say?) all up in it.

Urban Hollywood first tipped us off that Sanaa Lathan co-leads in the nine-episode series.

We think it’s exciting because, well, its Sanaa Lathan. But also Lathan plays an investigative reporter and ex-lover to actor Lior Raz who plays a grief-stricken husband Segev Azulai. Lathan is the supportive and top-skilled journalist he runs to, as he is desperate to solve perhaps the greatest equation of his life. And because Lior Raz is handsome and masculine this foretells of powerful, grief-driven love scenes. Hmmm (smiley face). So we’re guessing this should be fun.

“Hit & Run” is set in Tel Aviv, Israel and in New York; Azulai flees Tel Aviv and contacts Lathan in the Big Apple and together they embark on a thrilling and action filled mission for answers.

Did Segev Azulai really know his wife? Was her hit and run murder an accident or was it more sinister? Were her killers on a vendetta against Azulai?

“It’s time we start investigating your wife,” Lathan says in the “Hit & Run” trailer out now.

The “Hit & Run” cast includes supporting actors: Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gal Toren, Lior Ashkenazi and Gregg Henry. “Hit & Run” co-creators and executive producers include Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin.

“Hit & Run” (from the makers “The Killing and Fauda”) premieres August 6.