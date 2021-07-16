Madonna to Drop ‘Madame X’ Concert Documentary on Paramount+ [WATCH]

*Madonna and her alter-ego Madame X will begin streaming on Paramount+ this fall.

The queen of pop announced her concert documentary “Madame X” is coming to the streamer on Oct. 8.

In a statement, the singer said: “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Check out a preview of the concert below.

Per PEOPLE, “the film will document her last world tour, an intimate, theatrical outing on which she performed her hits, in addition to tracks off her genre-spanning 14th album Madame X, released in 2019,” the outlet writes.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October,” added Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS.

The doc will launch in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada.

Are you ready for Madame X? Sound off in the comments.