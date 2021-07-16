Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Madonna to Drop ‘Madame X’ Concert Documentary on Paramount+ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Madonna and her alter-ego Madame X will begin streaming on Paramount+ this fall.

The queen of pop announced her concert documentary “Madame X” is coming to the streamer on Oct. 8.

In a statement, the singer said: “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Check out a preview of the concert below.

READ MORE: Madonna Lights Up in Snoop Dogg’s New Video for ‘Gang Signs’ (Watch)

Per PEOPLE, “the film will document her last world tour, an intimate, theatrical outing on which she performed her hits, in addition to tracks off her genre-spanning 14th album Madame X, released in 2019,” the outlet writes.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October,” added Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS.

The doc will launch in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada.

Are you ready for Madame X? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleChicago Public Schools to Pass Out Condoms to Elementary Kids
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO