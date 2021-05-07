Friday, May 7, 2021
Madonna Lights Up in Snoop Dogg’s New Video for ‘Gang Signs’ (Watch)

madonna in gang signs
Madonna in video for Snoop Dogg’s “Gang Signs”

*Madonna and Snoop Dogg in a project? It’s happening.

In the rapper’s video for “Gang Signs” that dropped at midnight, Madonna pops up out of left field in a cameo.

Sporting platinum blonde hair, the 62-year-old drags on what appears to be a blunt in director 4 rAx’s visual for the track. The video was shot in a green screen studio with a pair of cars as props.

“Was so much fun to show up in Snoop Dogg video for his new song Gang Signs!,” Madonna tweeted early Friday morning, along with two goat emojis.

In the song, Snoop namechecks both Madonna as well as his ride-or-die Martha Stewart.

“Crip walking with my homegirl Martha/ While I’m passing joints to Madonna/ Who wants to smoke with snoop let’s have a smoke or two/ Puff puff pass that’s what real smokers do,” he raps.

“Gang Signs,” feat. Mozzy, appears on Snoop’s 18th studio album, “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” which dropped last month on 4/20, obviously.

Watch the video below:

