San Diego African American Museum Of Fine Art Unveils ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial (Video)

*A memorial featuring 200 photos of Black people whose lives were lost due to racial injustice or police brutality was unveiled Saturday at the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art.

The “Say Their Names” exhibit, free to the public, is a nationwide, grass-roots initiative that began in Portland, Oregon, and will be open and accessible in San Diego daily through July 25. The exhibit was sparked by the protests that began nationwide in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. San Diego will specifically remember the life of Demetrius DuBose, a former NFL player who was shot 12 times, five in the back, and killed by two San Diego Police Department officers in Pacific Beach on July 24, 1999, after an attempted arrest.

Civil rights activist Shane Harris, president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the New Children’s Museum Park, located within the M.L. King Promenade at 200 W. Island Ave.

“It was a very enlightening tribute,” Harris said of the ceremony. “But also with some pain and some grief… and some level of hope. I’m focused on history, but I’m also focused on right now.

“I wish some of the elected leaders would legislate and do policy to honor the people today,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done to make sure the lives we’re honoring have not died in vain.”

