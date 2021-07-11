Sunday, July 11, 2021
NFLer Barkevious Mingo Arrested for Alleged Sexual Contact with A Child

Barkevious Mingo (mugshot)*Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday for alleged sexual misconduct with a child in Arlington, Texas.

The NFL player turned himself in to authorities Thursday evening after consulting with his attorney but was later released on a $25,000 bond. After receiving news of Mingo’s arrest, the Atlanta Falcons said in a statement early Sunday morning that they will be terminating his contract.

“After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract,” the statement reads.

The Arlington Police Department said the incident was a part of an ongoing investigation and due to the victim’s age, they cannot release any further info in relation to Mingo’s arrest.

Mingo’s attorneys have called the case “baseless” and added that the allegations were made two years ago.

