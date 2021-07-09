Friday, July 9, 2021
Lil Wayne Says Those Rumors of Marriage to Denise Bidot Ain’t Reality / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
lil-wayne-denise
Denise Bidot & Lil Wayne (Instagram)

*On Thursday, Lil Wayne hopped on Instagram Live to catch up with Nicki Minaj. While chopping it up with the “I’m Legit” rapper, Wayne clarified some details about his relationship with girlfriend Denise Bidot.

As it was previously reported, back in April, Wayne had shared a tweet which prompted fans to believe he and his girlfriend got married: “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters,” he said at the time. Despite rumors, Wayne didn’t shut any of them down, until now.

During the Live Minaj explained, “The other day it was some tweets going on, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ and I texted you and I was like, ‘Oh, Congratulations. I can tell you’ve been in a good mood,’” Minaj told Weezy during the Livestream. “And I said, ‘Congratulations,’ because I thought you had gotten married.” Wayne explained that the tweet had nothing to do with his love life and he was actually talking about his children: “I said ‘The Carters,’ and girl, that’s my damn sons, that’s my sons’ little name of their little group,” Wayne said while laughing.

Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gage Growth Corp. Packs Exclusive Partnership With Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush

Fisher Jack

