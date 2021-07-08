Lifetime Drops First Teaser for ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ [WATCH]

*Lifetime has dropped a teaser trailer for the network’s third film about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance. This time, the project will explore the couple’s exit from life as working royals in “Escaping the Palace.”

Per PEOPLE, Harry (Jordan Dean) kicks off the 30-second spot which shows vowing to protect his wife, saying “I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe.”

Duchess Kate (Laura Mitchell) warns Meghan (Sydney Morton), “This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else.”

Meghan acknowledges, “I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the Queen proud.”

The teaser ends with Meghan asking, “Have I made the world’s biggest mistake?”

Check out the teaser below.

Here’s more about the film from Deadline:

Lifetime said that Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace would reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

It will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also look at the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

No official date has been announced, but “Escaping the Palace” is expected to premiere in the fall.