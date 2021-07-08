Thursday, July 8, 2021
Exclusive Clip from Tariq Trotter’s (aka Black Thought) Audible Original ‘7 Years’ [LISTEN]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*We have an exclusive audio clip from Tariq Trotter’s (aka Black Thought) new Audible original7 Years,” which drops today (July 8).

Per press release, in this Audible Original, Trotter sits firmly within the pantheon of hip-hop’s greatest MCs. But the cofounder of the multi-platinum selling hip hop band The Roots is best understood not through all trophies and awards, but the sheer weight of his lyrical force.

In 7 Years, Trotter’s new Words + Music, the prolific rapper examines his life and career in dynamic seven-year increments. Featuring a powerful and personal musical score, Trotter takes listeners through his intimate journey, including his tumultuous childhood in Philadelphia, facing off with a justice system that was stacked against him, and adapting to commercial success in mainstream America. Mixing complex rhymes with searing insight, 7 Years finds a singular creative voice opening up, and speaking volumes.

Check out the audio clip below and listen to “7 Years” in full here.

Ny MaGee
