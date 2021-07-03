Saturday, July 3, 2021
HomeLivingBusiness
Business

Aunt Jemima’s New Name is Pearl Milling Company

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

Aunt_Jemima_New_Name_84895 (2)
Aunt Jemima’s New Name is Pearl Milling Company

*Bitter sweet? After more than 130 years, it looks like Aunt Jemima has served her tenure. Last month PepsiCo and its subsidiary Quaker Oats said they made good on a promise to depart with the mammy stereotype, a brand name and image, consumers have known their whole lives.

After the White Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s public killing of George Floyd (a Black man) last year, and massive complaints, companies and organizations across the country hastened in a move towards cutting ties with systemic racism.

The focus on racism in America was pervasive. There were outcries to do something about racism (from the gamut of America’s subcultures) that trickled into company policies and even into brand names. So, when concerned citizens said the jolly portrait of a matronly Aunt Jemima dressed in her head wrap represents slavery and subordination and also poverty and oppression, PepsiCo decided it was time to listen and go the safe route.

“[We recognize] Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” the brand said reports CNN Business.

So, Aunt Jemima’s products including its pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal and flour are now rebranded as Pearl Milling Company.

“We are working closely with our retail partners to get the new Pearl Milling Company packaging on shelves… People may still see some products under the old brand name as we work through the transition,” said the brand according to CNN Business.

While the brand’s color scheme is still the same, in place of Aunt Jemima’s name and image is a new, more politically correct representation: Pearl Milling Company and a 19th century waterfall.

For the time being, Pearl Milling Company’s packaging will prop a banner that says “New Name, Same Great Taste as Aunt Jemima.” PepsiCo officials say this should help consumers recognize the products they have always known and loved.
Source: CNN Business

Previous article‘Just Let Her Run!’ The Sports World Shows Love/Support for Sha’Carri Richardson / VIDEO
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Saaphyri Windsor is NOT Dead – ‘Flavor of Love’ Star Says She was ‘Hacked’ / WATCH

Social Heat

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks on Positive Cannabis Test That May Bar Her from Olympics and Mom’s Death / WATCH

Social Heat

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer (Eric Holder) Has ‘History of Mental Illness’ Says Public Defender

Social Heat

Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby Support Tweet Called ‘Insensitive’ by Howard U Where She’s A Dean

Social Heat

Vape Company Drops Kyle Massey in Wake of Sexual Felony Charge – Mom Still Defends Him / WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO