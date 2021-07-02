*As previously reported, US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis last month, putting her chances of competing in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. The Jamaica Gleaner first broke the news that Richardson may not be able to run at the Olympics because of her actions.

Richardson won the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19 in Eugene, Ore., but tested positive at the competition, a source told Reuters. Her lawyer confirmed to NBC News that she has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, which is the chemical in marijuana. As the news broke late Thursday, Richardson tweeted, “I am human.” This Friday she’s now speaking out to explain her reason for breaking the rules.

While appearing on the Today Show, Richardson admitted to using marijuana to cope with the loss of her biological mother. She said she had no idea until that her mother had died until a reporter told her at the game. She said she used the drug to suppress her pain. Although marijuana is legal in Oregon, where she used it, she did break the rules as an athlete but is taking full accountability.

