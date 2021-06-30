*Looks like the canceling of Kyle Massey is starting, just shortly after the former Disney was recently charged for alleged sexual communication with a minor.

As we previously reported, Kyle is facing one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, after a girl alleged he’d sent her numerous inappropriate messages including a pic of his penis between 2018 and 2019. Although she initially attempted to sue him, she just recently went to law enforcement, TMZ reports. Although Kyle had previously claimed he was being extorted, he hasn’t responded to the newest filing by Washington State authorities.

Amid these heavy allegations, Kyle Massey is already being dropped by a company that he had partnered with. TMZ reports the vaping company Dr. Dabber kicked him to curb on Monday as an ambassador of the brand. A rep for DD explained, “We are ending our relationship with Kyle Massey. We have been working with him on a trial basis for a month. The company added: “Today, we let his team know we will be cutting ties and requested all public content with our brand to be deleted from his social media.”

Kyle hasn’t spoken out on this move either but his mother has a whole lot to say in his defense!

