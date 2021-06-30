OZY Inks Talent Deal with Music Icon Jody Watley – Looking to Create Scripted BioPic on Her

*LOS ANGELES, CA – OZY has signed a talent deal with Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer Jody Watley. The powerhouse artist will work with OZY to develop a scripted biopic following her illustrious multifaceted career and astonishing life.

For the awarded OZY Studios, this deal marks the first celebrity talent deal coming on the heels of the major partnership with the A + E Networks and past relationships with Hulu, OWN, PBS and more. Torn From Her Arms, OZY’s first scripted feature length film airs on Lifetime this fall.

“When I heard Jody’s story — one of overcoming the odds, of the power of positivity of defying expectations — I knew it was one we had to share,” says Chris Rantamaki, executive director of OZY Studios. “Fans will be surprised that Jody has overcome so many formidable challenges in her life that she has never revealed publicly. She is now ready to break her silence and we are honored she trusts us to tell her story.”

OZY CEO Carlos Watson, who interviewed Watley on The Carlos Watson Show agrees.

“The moment I met Jody, I knew there was something special about her.” He adds, “there’s so much about Jody that people don’t know. I want to share the incredible story of the woman behind the music.”

Watley, whose likelihood was previously represented in Netflix’s Selena: The Series as one of the singer’s prime influences, is thrilled to continue diving into the medium.

“Get Ready! I am extremely excited to partner with OZY and bring my story to life, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves.”

OZY and Watley have begun the search for writers to attach to the project.

ABOUT OZY

OZY is a next-generation media and entertainment company that aims to help curious people see the world more broadly and more boldly by introducing them to the “New + Next,” narratives that defy convention, change perspectives and ignite ideas. Beginning as a digital magazine in 2013, OZY has evolved into a modern media company, featuring podcasts, events and original TV series with leading networks, including A+E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS and BBC. Led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, OZY is based in Mountain View, California, and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as Emerson Collective, Marc Lasry and Tom Franco. Learn more at OZY.com. Follow OZY on Twitter at twitter.com/ozy, Facebook at facebook.com/ozy and Instagram at instagram.com/ozy.

ABOUT JODY WATLEY

Jody Watley, singer/songwriter/producer/businesswoman, is one of the architects of 21st century pop, From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ’80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genres, Jody Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook. Follow Jody on Twitter at twitter.com/jodywatley, Facebook at facebook.com/jodywatley and Instagram at instagram.com/jodywatley and website at jodywatley.net.

source: Pamela Broussard – BNM Publicity Group