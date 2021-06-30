Black Movement ADOS Demands APOLOGY from Harvard Kennedy School for Inaccurate Disinformation Paper

*The American Descendants of Slavery/ADOS have demanded an apology from Harvard University for what they have called a smear of their group.

Earlier this year Harvard University’s Kennedy School published “Disinformation creep: ADOS and the strategic weaponization of breaking news”

In their response, ADOS Advocacy released the below statement. The full 13-page response by the ADOS Advocacy Foundation can be found here: Response from the ADOS Advocacy Foundation to Harvard Kennedy School’s Disinformation creep.

In the response, they detail errors in facts where Harvard’s paper omits the deep coverage of the coronavirus by the group’s co-founders along with the early discussions by the greater ADOS community. And their early acknowledgment of the virus potential impact on Black America that was even covered here on Eurweb. This is among many major errors that they point out. They are demanding an apology and a retraction from the institution.

