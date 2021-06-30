Diamond & Silk Announce Death of Their Mother: ‘She Was Our Best Friend’

*Conservative activists Diamond and Silk announced on Twitter that their mother, Betty Willis Hardaway, has passed away.

The social media personalities shared the sad news on Twitter on Monday, June 28. The sisters, born Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, did not disclose a cause of death.

“On this morning, we lost the best mother ever. She was our best friend & we love her so much. She was the matriarch of our family and this morning we lost our queen but heaven gained a beautiful Angel. She will truly be missed. Please keep the Hardaway family lifted up in prayer,” the sisters shared in a message to their followers.

Last year, the popular YouTubers parted ways with Fox News after they pushed coronavirus conspiracy theories on Twitter. The duo claimed white news anchors at the network did the same but suffered no consequences.

Last year, the popular YouTubers parted ways with Fox News after they pushed coronavirus conspiracy theories on Twitter. The duo claimed white news anchors at the network did the same but suffered no consequences.

The pair appeared on Fox News as weekly contributors for the network’s streaming service Fox Nation. The sisters dish about their departure in their book, “Uprising: Who the Hell Said You Can’t Ditch and Switch?”.

“Here is the crazy thing, y’all,” Silk writes in the book, according to the Daily Beast. “Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham were questioning the same things we were questioning about the virus and pandemic. The very same questions we had raised were being discussed openly on Fox News. Why were our Fox Nation videos dialed back because they were deemed overly political, but it was OK for others on the network to talk about politics, even down to asking some of the same questions we had? … When you really think about it, was this part of the systemic racism that everybody was talking about?”

Diamond co-signed, asking, “How in the hell was it OK for the white show host to ask the same questions and talk about the same things that we were speaking about, but our video content was dialed back for being overly political? We were all asking the same questions and talking about the same thing.”

In August, the Diamond and Silk inked a deal with Newsmax.