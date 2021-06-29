Kwame Brown Thinks BET is ‘Pushing Young Kids to be Homosexual’ after Lil Nas X Performance (Watch)

*Kwame Brown got on his YouTube channel Bust Life to complain about Lil Nas X’s performance at Sunday’s BET Awards, believing the out rapper’s three-man kiss to end his performance Sunday night will influence young children to be gay.

“Why the f**k I gotta have my son watching three n**gas kissing on the godd*mn stage?,” he asks at one point. “Yall don’t promote teenage love between boy and girl the way you promoting all this boy-boy group sh*t.”

Brown also suggested that BET has lost its Blackness and now has a secret white Zaddy, pushing Lil Nas X as a puppet.

To the rapper directly, he said, “You gotta calm this sh*t down, bruh. Nobody gives a f**k that you gay, sir. But you don’t gotta keep kissing and all this sh*t on stage, sir. You don’t gotta keep having your clothes halfway off yo’ ass and yo’ body open, and being provocative like you are, and kissin’ on the damn devil in all these shoe promotions with blood in it, sir. That is not about you being gay. You being a puppet! And everybody that like you, these kids might find it okay to do it because they like yo’ dumb ass!”

Watch below: