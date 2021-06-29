AAFCA, PGA, and the GRAMMY Museum® Present the 2nd Annual Black Music Month Panel Featuring Tyrese

“Switching Hats: Black Music Artists On Crossing Over to TV & Film”

*June, Black Music Month, is a reminder of the many incredible contributions Black music artists have made not just to music but also to film and TV.

One of the bright spots of early American cinema and TV is the presence of some of the amazing musicians of the time, including Lena Horne, Nat King Cole, Paul Robeson and Hazel Scott.

In the decades since, musicians like Quincy Jones have been recognized for film scores and producing impactful films such as The Color Purple. In the 2000s, Black music artists have made the gigantic leap to ideating and leading their own projects, leveraging their celebrity and enormous appeal, to create some of the most innovative work of our time.

In recognition of this important movement, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) and the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) first joined forces last year to present the AAFCA + PGA Black Music Month Salute, a curated series highlighting the dynamic impact today’s artists have on Hollywood.

And this year, the GRAMMY Museum will join, as well, as a fellow presenter. “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the PGA as well as welcome our friends at the GRAMMY Museum.

As advocates and champions of diversity and inclusion, AAFCA is honored to recognize and amplify the important cultural imprint Black music artists continue to make. We started this program last year with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Chris “Ludarcris” Bridges and executives from John Legend’s Get Lifted team to spectacular success during the pandemic and are fortunate to be here for another round as we slowly but surely emerge from this global crisis,” said AAFCA CEO/President Gil Robertson.

Moderated for the second year by Robertson with Janine Rubenstein, Editor-at-Large at People Magazine, this year’s AAFCA + PGA + GRAMMY Museum “Black Music Month Salute” is pleased to welcome multiple GRAMMY®-nominated singer, actor and producer Tyrese Gibson who is known for his breakout role in John Singleton’s 2001 film Baby Boy, as well as, the Transformers franchise and the Fast and Furious franchise.

Also joining is one-time music executive turned film producer, director and writer Lisa Cortés, a leading force behind the influential 2020 documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy with political champion Stacey Abrams, as well as, The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2020). Additionally, Cortés was instrumental in film auteur Lee Daniels’ early work, including the 2010 film, Precious, which received multiple Academy Award nominations.

Both Tyrese, as he is most popularly known, and Cortés will share their individual insights about their unique journeys into the cinema landscape, highlighting challenges and triumphs, that will be available over the social media channels for AAFCA, the PGA and the GRAMMY Museum.

“We are delighted to have Tyrese and Lisa [Cortés] join us for the second installment of this dynamic program. Tyrese, who began his career as a model and singer, is a film star recognized globally known for projects that have helped change the face of the industry, while Cortés continues to expand Hollywood boundaries for inclusive content and innovative storytelling. Again, we are honored to share these candid discussions with generations now and next,” Robertson continued.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

ABOUT PGA

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) is a nonprofit trade organization that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild works to protect the careers of producers and improve the producing community at-large by facilitating health benefits for its more than 8,000 members, encouraging the enforcement of workplace labor laws and sustainable practices, and creating fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits. The Guild also hosts educational opportunities for new and experienced producers alike. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.producersguild.org or follow @ProducersGuild on Instagram and Twitter.

about the grammy museum

Established in 2008, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form — from the technology of the recording process to the legends who’ve made lasting marks on our cultural identity.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

