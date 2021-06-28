Monday, June 28, 2021
Michael Strahan’s Ex-wife Arrested for Violating Protection Order and Harassing Her Ex Girlfriend

By Ny MaGee
Michael Strahan, his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan
Michael Strahan, and his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan

*Michael Strahan’s ex-wife was arrested for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend.

Page Six reports that Jean Strahan, 56, violated an order of protection by allegedly appearing at the Upper West Side home of Marianne Ayer Friday night.

Jean has reportedly been charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection.

Here’s more from Page Six:

Ayer, 57, has accused Jean of grand larceny, disorderly conduct, harassment and forcible touching, according to TMZ, which cited court documents filed earlier this month. Ayer also alleged that Jean threatened her with a plastic gun and kicked her German Shepherd, the report said.

Michael and Jean divorced in 2006, with the former footballer later claiming that his ex abused their twin daughters.

READ MORE: Michael Strahan’s Ex-wife Jean Muggli Once Sold His ‘Football Stuff’ in Revenge Yard Sale

Michael Strahan and his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella

We previously reported that Strahan had filed for primary custody of his teenage twin daughters after accusing Jean of abusing them.

The Giants legend said his ex physically and emotionally abused teenage fraternal twins Sophia and Isabella.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, last year Michael petitioned the court seeking to strip Jean of primary custody and that he be granted primary custody.

Page Six reports that they settled on a shared custody arrangement late last year.

A source close to Michael said his case was dismissed after Jean “agreed to all of the terms proposed by Michael.”

“He continues to not pay child support more than a year after [Jean filed] the case. He agrees there is additional money owed but refuses pay it,” the source from Jean’s side said.

A source on Michael’s side claimed that Jean “refuses to accept payment on those [child support] adjustments unless Michael agrees to modify the terms of the New Jersey Divorce Decree and continue support payments for many years after the children reach adulthood.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

