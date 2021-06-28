Monday, June 28, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

City Girls’ JT Goes Viral Over BET Awards Wig – Then She Dragged Rah Ali on Twitter

By Fisher Jack
0

JT and Rah Ali - Getty
JT and Rah Ali – Getty

*#TheCityGirls lit up the stage last night with their “#Twerkulator” performance for the 2021 #BETAwards, so we would never think rapper #JT, one-half of the group, would be on #Twitter arguing with folks.

Well, we thought wrong. Not only did JT clap back at folks trolling her over her red carpet wig, but she dragged reality star #RahAli specifically, and we’re going to explain why. 🔗 In bio to get the full story. ⠀

Unfortunately, JT started to trend online before the BET Awards show officially started after pulling up to the red carpet with a controversial wig. Folks online joked about its sharp, tinted hairline and judged JT’s entire look overall.⠀

JT-city-girls (Getty)
City Girls’ JT prtforms at BET Awards 2021

In between her red carpet time and her Twerkulator show, JT took to Twitter to address the haters.⠀

Fans didn’t let up off of the star and her wig. The criticism actually intensified with JT addressing the negative comments directly, with multiple media sites resharing her tweet clapping back at haters. That’s when Still_Onsite, the Instagram media platform owned by Rah Ali, reshared a post from #NealFarinah, known for styling the hair of stars like #Beyonce.⠀

For the FULL story, head over to BOSSIP.com

READ THIS ON EURWEB: Michael Strahan’s Ex-wife Arrested for Violating Protection Order and Harassing Her Ex Girlfriend

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial)

Previous articleBig Daddy Kane Taps Jay-Z, Common, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh for His Upcoming Netflix Documentary
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO