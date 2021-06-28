City Girls’ JT Goes Viral Over BET Awards Wig – Then She Dragged Rah Ali on Twitter

*#TheCityGirls lit up the stage last night with their “#Twerkulator” performance for the 2021 #BETAwards, so we would never think rapper #JT, one-half of the group, would be on #Twitter arguing with folks.

Well, we thought wrong. Not only did JT clap back at folks trolling her over her red carpet wig, but she dragged reality star #RahAli specifically, and we're going to explain why.

Unfortunately, JT started to trend online before the BET Awards show officially started after pulling up to the red carpet with a controversial wig. Folks online joked about its sharp, tinted hairline and judged JT’s entire look overall.⠀

In between her red carpet time and her Twerkulator show, JT took to Twitter to address the haters.⠀

Fans didn’t let up off of the star and her wig. The criticism actually intensified with JT addressing the negative comments directly, with multiple media sites resharing her tweet clapping back at haters. That’s when Still_Onsite, the Instagram media platform owned by Rah Ali, reshared a post from #NealFarinah, known for styling the hair of stars like #Beyonce.⠀

