BLIND ITEM: What Goes Around, Comes Around

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This talk show host who is on one of those shows with several panelists, is being cheated on by her husband which is a shocker. She married him despite the fact he lied about his wealth and stuck things out. Now, he was married when he started hooking up with the host, so maybe she should have seen it coming.

Can you guess who the talk show host is and her husband? Sound off in the comments.