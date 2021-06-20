*Who doesn’t love some good rebranding? Aside from the mere fact that it indeed can cost the host company thousands and most times millions of dollars plus much energy, when done correctly, it can have a positive effect.

Victoria’s Secret is ramping up for its revival efforts and doing so with much intent. The American lingerie brand has launched a sweeping initiative that aims to promote exclusivity and redefine its signature brand of “sexy,” reports Complex. The company will reportedly do this by phasing out its Angels imagery, displaying mannequins of various body types, and expanding its offerings to areas like sportswear.

Yet, the biggest and most interesting component of the rebranding mission will be the VS Collective, a group of prominent women who will serve as advisers, spokespeople, and promoters for the brand.

The members of the collective are actress/producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.

“As a gay woman, I think a lot about what we think is sexy, and we are afforded the ability to do that because I don’t have to wear the traditional sexy thing to be sexy and I don’t think the traditional thing is sexy when it comes to my partner or people I’ve dated,” Rapinoe told the Times. “I think functionality is probably the sexiest thing we could achieve in life. Sometimes just cool is sexy too.”

Rapinoe revealed that she was initially taken aback by the request to be a part of the team. However, after sitting down with the other board executives and realizing their true desire to redefine sex appeal and beauty, she understood.

Well, “better late than never,” most people say, and although this seemed to have come out of the left-field, VS may have an amazing chance at successfully pivoting. We shall see!