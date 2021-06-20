JeffCars.com’s Car Review: Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Hardtop Convertible

Highlight: This is the brand’s first hardtop convertible.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $83,875 (Base Model 1LT: $68,495)

Seating Capacity: 2

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; a stability control system; traction control; camera; side mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators; day time running lights a rear park assist system; a limited slip rear differential; a tire pressure monitoring system; and OnStar

Standard Equipment (1LT): rear-wheel drive; V8 engine; 19-inch front tires; 20-inch rear tires; 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission; body colored heated, driver-side auto dimming power folding outside mirrors; LED headlamps; carbon flash metallic painted outside mirrors; in-car Wi-Fi; a 12-inch driver information center; power front seats; an air filtration system; cargo nets; an 8-inch infotainment screen; customer wrapped leather upper instrument panel, door trim panels and console cover; a dual zone automatic control system; heated steering wheel; leather seats; and a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel

