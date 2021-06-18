Friday, June 18, 2021
XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class Reads Mean Tweets from Haters (Watch)

Mean Comments
DDG of XXL’s 2021 Freshman Class reads mean comments

*Making XXL’s annual “Freshman Class” list of the hottest rappers on the come up is a good look, but it doesn’t keep these rappers from experiencing hate.

Borrowing from the popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment, XXL decided to have its 2021 freshmen artists – 42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and Freshman 10th spot winner DDG – read and respond to some of their mean tweets.

Perhaps for legal reasons, the exercise was named “Mean Comments.”

Watch below:

