Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Simone Biles’ Brother Rushed by Victim’s Mother in Court After Murder Acquittal

By Ny MaGee
tevin biles thomas - mugshot
Tevin Biles-Thomas

*On Tuesday a judge dismissed the murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas

Following the ruling, a woman stood up and rushed toward Biles-Thomas, yelling “you have to be f—— kidding me.”

“I’m going to kill you,” she said.

The Cuyahoga County Court confirmed in a statement that “a person in the gallery charged toward the defendant” after the ruling and thanked the sheriff’s department for its assistance.

The woman was identified as Johnson’s mother by Joseph Patituce, one of Biles-Thomas’ defense attorneys.

Pattituce said Synenberg’s ruling paid “incredible attention” to the evidence presented and that the state failed to prove its case, but understood the pain for the families who lost their loved ones.

EURweb.com
Tevin Biles-Thomas and Simone Biles / via Twitter

Last month, an Ohio judge declared a mistrial in the murder case of the 26-year-old. According to The Associated Press, the move came after jurors received copies of legal briefs they were not supposed to see. The evidence included a motion discussing whether Tevin acted in self-defense when shot three people at a New Year’s Eve party in 2018.

An earlier report noted that Biles-Thomas was charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting at an Airbnb rental property that left three men dead and two others injured.

It’s still unclear how evidence related to the case ended up in the jury’s hands, but defense attorneys for Biles-Thomas pushed for the charges to be dismissed.

Now, he is no longer charged with murder, the Associated Press reported.

Per MSN, Judge Joan Synenberg ruled Tuesday that prosecutors did not have enough of a case to sustain a conviction, according to WKYC. 

Biles-Thomas was accused of killing DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and DeVaughn Gibson, 23, in the Dec. 31, 2018, house party shooting.

Simone-Biles-e1544573816572
Simone Biles

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Simone Biles did not grow up with her brother, as she and three other siblings were placed into foster care when she was a toddler and they were ultimately raised by different relatives in separate states. 

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist said on Twitter days after her brother’s arrest. “There is nothing I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she wrote.  “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

Biles is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She made history last month when she landed a Yurchenko double pike on the vault during her first competition in 18 months. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

