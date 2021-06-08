Aja Naomi King Shares Backyard Photoshoot Celebrating Her Post-Childbirth Body

*Aja Naomi King is celebrating her post-childbirth body in a series of photos she posted on social media.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actress, 36, took to Instagram Sunday to share a backyard photoshoot. “No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture,” she wrote in the caption of herself in a two-piece body revealing outfit.

“This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind,” King continued. “This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Aya Ito is Coming with ‘Something New’ to Celebrate to Hanging out Again / LISTEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king)

Aja shared her pregnancy news in March, writing “I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, referring to the unborn child as her “beautiful little rainbow baby.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, King shared her excitement to become a mother.

“Right now I am embarking on the most important project of my life: giving birth to this baby. I’m so grateful that I was able to get pregnant and sustain this pregnancy, and I’m hoping for a safe and happy birth,” she said.

“This summer I’m looking forward to experiencing life as a mother, and unlocking all the secrets of parenthood … fingers crossed,” King added. “I crave that sense of freedom again, to be able to move about with my baby and not have that same sense of worry looming over me.”

The proud new mother previously revealed that she suffered two miscarriages.