Aya Ito is Coming with ‘Something New’ to Celebrate to Hanging out Again / LISTEN

*Chicago – Coming off of her heartfelt popular song “Don’t Take My Life,” Aya Ito is bringing “Something New.” Her latest single on SmashTown Records, was written with the anticipation of being able to travel again after more than a year of having to stay home, virtual events, rescheduling or canceling family/friend gatherings, etc.

Traveling has always been an important part of her life. Aya’s family lives in Japan and it also brings her much happiness to explore new cities & cultures and to make lifelong friends in parts of the world she has never been.

Aya is no stranger to hardship, she was born in Tokyo and moved to America with her parents. By the time she was eight years old, her parents divorced. Aya remained in America with her father and her mother moved back to Japan. After falling into an ongoing cycle of eviction then homelessness while living in Indianapolis, music became an escape. As a means to cope with her everyday harsh reality, singing was Aya’s diary, outlet and safe haven.

After graduating college with dual degrees, the songstress played around with the idea of turning music from a hobby into a career. In December 2019, Aya did a pop-up performance on a train in Chicago, where she sang Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas.” The video quickly went viral throughout the city, with viewers reposting in an effort to spread Aya’s holiday cheer and talent. The video attracted the attention of independent Record Label, Smashtown Records, who immediately signed her.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: Dora Milaje Show, Black Captain America Introduced at AVENGERS CAMPUS Opening Ceremony

Today, the Blasian Sensation (Japanese American) enjoys singing in English, Spanish and Japanese and plays piano and guitar. She has toured the country performing for fans with her unique vocals and eccentric sound. Aya describes music as “medicine for the mind.”

Her life’s work has led Aya to create music that is both profound and honest. In her upcoming album, she embodies soulful sounds over enchanting piano licks. Her neosoul/techno style combined with smooth jazz and an angelic voice, lures the listener into a space of self-discovery, love and freedom. The album is expected to be released in 2021.

We are ready for adventures abroad again. We are ready for something new!

Aya’s Music is available on iTunes and Amazon Music, Streaming Now: