Friday, June 4, 2021
EUR Movie Review: ‘The Conjuring’ Seeks to Exonerate a Killer

By Marie Moore
(L-R) Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren), Keith Arthur Bolden (Sgt. Clay) and Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren) © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

“The court accepts the existence of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth,” says Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) in defense of Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor) in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

Warren went on to say, “I think it’s about time [the court] accepts the existence of the devil.”

Hell yeah! I believe. And why I scurried out of the dark theater after “The Conjuring” not knowing what or who could be lurking in the dark.

Although it was a private screening, the few of us who attended were inside a huge multi-plex where any demon could have slipped past security. 🙂

Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren) and Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

It’s a known fact that mass killings continue to rise. So who is to say these repulsive murderers are not possessed by the devil. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” marks the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect sought exoneration by claiming demonic possession. Based on true events, even the experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were shocked by the case. As pointed out in the film, “Satan is not an adversary to be taken lightly.”

This is Vera Farmiga (Lorraine) and Patrick Wilson’s third outing starring in “The Conjuring,” but this trip is their most frightful although flawed by egregious camp. Some examples are the stolen scenes from “The Exorcist.” But there is enough original material for this “Conjuring” to stand on its own, not to mention the stars’ track record.

Directed by  Michael Chaves, shoutouts to Black cast members Keith Arthur Bolden (Sgt. Clay) Elijah Everett (Prison Guard) and Chris Green (Deputy)

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is in Theaters and on HBO Max.

Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

