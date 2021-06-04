Friday, June 4, 2021
Dancer Catches Fire at Diddy’s ATL Party, ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Slams Caged Tiger

By Ny MaGee
*A dancer caught fire at a birthday party that Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday night.

“There were dancers on tables wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle,a spy told Page Six. “Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished.” 

The insider added, “I was trying to get video, but I couldn’t act quick enough, that’s how quickly it was put out. I just got the smoke after.”

According to the spy, Diddy described Pee as “one of the realest [people]” he’s ever met. “I’m proud of him. What he’s been able to do. What he’s been able to accomplish. What he stands for,” he said.

READ MORE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Officially Changes His Middle Name to ‘Love’


Guests included Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Angela Simmons, Bow Wow, Ray J Marlo Hampton, T.I. and Tiny and Pee’s girl group, City Girls, performed. 

“This is a celebration. I didn’t fly out to this motherf–ka to play around,” Diddy said on the mic from DJ E-Clazz’s booth, according to the report. 

Meanwhile, Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame has blasted the birthday bash after photos surfaced online showing a white tiger inside a cage. 

Per TMZ, Baskin claims “the animal was distressed by all the noise and chaos — that’s why it’s pacing and mouth breathing … both signs it’s not comfortable in the small cage,” the outlet writes. 

She is urging authorities to investigate if the party had a permit to display the tiger. The Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed to TMZ that a permit was issued for the tiger to be exploited. 

