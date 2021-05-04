Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Officially Changes His Middle Name to ‘Love’

*Sean “Diddy” Combs announced Monday that he has changed his middle name from “John” to “Love,” and shared an image of his new driver’s license on Instagram to prove it.

“Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️,” he captioned the photo of the Florida ID. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

Combs first filed a petition in Los Angeles in 2019 to change his legal name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. As reported by Complex, this wasn’t the first time Diddy expressed interest in adding “love” to his name. Back in 2017, he said he wanted to change his stage name to Brother Love or just Love.

“I know it’s risky,” he said in a social media video. “It could come off as corny to some people. I decided to change my name again. I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers.”

“Hey what’s up y’all? I have some very, very serious news,” he said on Twitter in November 2017. “I’ve been praying on this, and I decided — I know it’s risky, it could come off as corny to some people, like yo — I decided to change my name again,” he said with a shrug.

“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, AKA Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, okay? It’s my birthday, I feel good. God is the greatest, I give all the glory, and I thank my momma and daddy,” he ended.

After his announcement, WWE manager and personality Bruce Pritchard, whose stage name is “Brother Love”, called out Combs on Twitter, “Yo. Find a new gimmick. I invented and perfected Brother Love. I am the original and you are not. Remember North Carolina,” he wrote.

Days after his name change announcement, Diddy had a change of heart.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he said. “Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and due there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name.”

Combs added: “To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playing.”