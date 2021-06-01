‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Claps Back with Cease and Desist Over Viral Song

*Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl,” has sent cease and desist letters to several people over a viral song called “Bad Idea (Gorilla Glue Girl Remix),” which uses her voice on the song.

TMZ reports that the track has been taken off social media and streaming platforms amid her dispute with the individuals/entities using her likeness. Here’s more from the outlet:

The “remix” seems to have been started by someone named Cocoa Brown, whom posted the track — helping it spread like wildfire. Welp, Tessica and co. aren’t too amused by the stunt — because, frankly, she had no part in making the track … nor is she getting any dough from it. That’s why she sent Cocoa — and every other platform that’s using the song — to STOP immediately, and to take down the content … as Tessica claims it’s good old-fashioned copyright infringement — both by using her image and likeness, as well as her vocals.

The letter to Cocoa, obtained by TMZ, reads, in part, “To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable.”

Brown went viral in February after posting a video of her explaining why she used Gorilla Glue in her hair, causing her hairstyle to become stuck and the glue unremovable for over a month. She subsequently had a special adhesive removal procedure by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, and it took about 4 hours to complete. TMZ documented the moment –check out the video above.

“The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she said at the time. “I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere.”

In March, Brown and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, announced they are expecting their first child together.

Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez confirmed the news, noting that the couple look to blend their families together, as Brown has 5 kids from a previous relationship and Madison has 4 kids. In total, they’ll have 10 with their newborn. Rodriguez also shared that the pair have been together for a year and got engaged last June; however, they’ve dated before, some years back.

Madison is an entrepreneur with his own lawn care and floor cleaning business.