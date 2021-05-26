Ray J Wins $17K Jackpot Playing Penny Slots at LA Casino

*Ray J reportedly won $17,000 playing a penny-slot game called “Buffalo” at a San Miguel casino in L.A.

According to TMZ, the “Wait A Minute” singer spent $100 on the digital game. The outlet writes, “He played the slots because he considers himself an old man now, and that’s what old folks do. BTW … he’s 40.”

“Ray has retired his days as a big gambler on table games, particularly roulette … and his most recent lucky streak is probably a sign that’s a good idea.”

It’s not like he needs money … Ray’s Raycon earbuds have reportedly earned him a fortune.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Ray J and his wife Princess Love have decided to dismiss their divorce for the second time.

The rapper agreed to drop the divorce case he brought last year against Love, according to LA Superior Court documents obtained by Page Six. Ray J filed for divorce in September, just months after Princess Love filed to divorce him last May.

Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage, Ray J made his own filing to move forward with the separation.

In May 2020, Love filed divorce papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately at the time after their epic Las Vegas blow-up, in which she accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following an argument at the BET Awards.