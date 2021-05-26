Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Ray J Wins $17K Jackpot Playing Penny Slots at LA Casino

By Ny MaGee
*Ray J reportedly won $17,000 playing a penny-slot game called “Buffalo” at a San Miguel casino in L.A.

According to TMZ, the “Wait A Minute” singer spent $100 on the digital game. The outlet writes, “He played the slots because he considers himself an old man now, and that’s what old folks do. BTW … he’s 40.”

“Ray has retired his days as a big gambler on table games, particularly roulette … and his most recent lucky streak is probably a sign that’s a good idea.”

It’s not like he needs money … Ray’s Raycon earbuds have reportedly earned him a fortune. 

Princess Love and Ray J

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Ray J and his wife Princess Love have decided to dismiss their divorce for the second time.

The rapper agreed to drop the divorce case he brought last year against Love, according to LA Superior Court documents obtained by Page Six. Ray J filed for divorce in September, just months after Princess Love filed to divorce him last May. 

Two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage, Ray J made his own filing to move forward with the separation. 

In May 2020, Love filed divorce papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately at the time after their epic Las Vegas blow-up, in which she accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following an argument at the BET Awards.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Ray J said during a February 2021 interview with TMZ Live. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon.”

“We’ve been taking care of the kids,” he continued, revealing that moving to Florida has “given us a different mood and a different outlook on life. We’re taking it one day at a time,” he continued.

When asked whether he and Princess Love are officially back together, Ray J  explained… “Are we back together? Well, I think that’s just a journey we gotta take.” He added that, “we are together” in terms of their living arrangement, continuing, “I think we love it. We’re just figuring out, how do we keep it consistent, and how do we enjoy life together, and be good together … [we] are meant to be together.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

