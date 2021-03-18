Ray J and Princess Love Call Off Divorce, Move to Miami for New Beginning

*Ray J and Princess Love have decided to dismiss their divorce for the second time.

The rapper has agreed to drop the divorce case he brought last year against his wife, according to LA Superior Court documents obtained by Page Six. Ray J filed for divorce in September, just months after Princess Love filed to divorce him last May.

An earlier report noted that two months after Princess Love made a request to dismiss her filing to legally end her marriage with Ray J, the singer made his own filing to move forward with the separation less than two weeks ago.

Back in May, Love filed papers in LA County Superior Court. She and Ray J had already been living separately after their epic Las Vegas blow-up, in which Love accused him of abandoning her and their daughter following a blow up at the BET Awards.

“You know, I love her and I love my babies and it’s just personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” Ray J told Entertainment Tonight the day after he filed. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

The couple filed to have their divorce dismissed on February 16 and their request was granted on March 1.Ray J ecently opened up on TMZ Live about relocating to Miami from Los Angeles with his wife of more than four years and their two kids, daughter Melody Love, 2, and 1-year-old son Epik Ray.

“We’re in a good place right now,” Ray J said during the February 2021 interview. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon.”

“We’ve been taking care of the kids,” he continued, revealing that moving to Florida has “given us a different mood and a different outlook on life. We’re taking it one day at a time,” he continued.

When asked whether he and Princess Love are officially back together, Ray J explained… “Are we back together? Well, I think that’s just a journey we gotta take.” He added that, “we are together” in terms of their living arrangement, continuing, “I think we love it. We’re just figuring out, how do we keep it consistent, and how do we enjoy life together, and be good together … [we] are meant to be together.”