Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles’ Brother

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Tevin Biles-Thomas and Simone Biles / via Twitter

*On Tuesday, an Ohio judge declared a mistrial in the murder case of Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of famed Olympian Simone Biles

According to The Associated Press, the move came after jurors received copies of legal briefs they were not supposed to see. The evidence included a motion discussing whether Tevin acted in self-defense when shot three people at a New Year’s Eve party in 2018. 

An earlier report noted that Biles-Thomas was charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting at an Airbnb rental property that left three men dead and two others injured, MSN reported.

READ MORE: Brother of Olympic Champ Simone Biles Arrested for Ohio Triple Homicide

It’s still unclear how evidence related to the case ended up in the jury’s hands, but Biles-Thomas will now face a new trial with a new jury. 

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Simone Biles did not grow up with her brother, as she and three other siblings were placed into foster care when she was a toddler and they were ultimately raised by different relatives in separate states. 

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist said on Twitter days after her brother’s arrest. “There is nothing I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” she wrote.  “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

Biles is currently preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. She made history on Saturday when she landed a Yurchenko double pike on the vault during her first competition in 18 months. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

