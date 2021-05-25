RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Mint Condition (Listen)

*When you think of the R&B band Mint Condition, your very next thought is likely the first line of “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” with a finger snap and two step to its muscular track now comfortably swaying in your head.

It’s hard for any band to follow up a hit that powerful. The track was the second release from their 1991 debut album “Meant to be Mint.” It peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 34 weeks total on the Hot R&B Singles chart.

When we caught up with Stokely Williams, Larry Waddell, Keri Lewis and company in 1993 before the release of their follow up album “From the Mint Factory,” the talented band from St. Paul (not Minneapolis, they will remind you with love) was looking to prove itself as more than just a one hit wonder, and establish themselves as a tight, solid outfit that can cook live with the best of them. After all, they were co-signed AND signed by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to their label Perspective Records.

From 1993, here’s our Radioscope raw interview with Mint Condition.

“U Send Me Swingin'” would be the first and biggest hit of the three singles released from “From the Mint Factory.”