Tuesday, May 25, 2021
HomeRadioScope-OldSchool
Artist Spotlight

RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Mint Condition (Listen)

By EURPublisher01
0

Mint Condition and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 10: Mint Condition pose for a photo at the KDWB radio party at Rupert’s nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 27, 1991. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

*When you think of the R&B band Mint Condition, your very next thought is likely the first line of “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” with a finger snap and two step to its muscular track now comfortably swaying in your head.

It’s hard for any band to follow up a hit that powerful. The track was the second release from their 1991 debut album “Meant to be Mint.” It peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 34 weeks total on the Hot R&B Singles chart.

When we caught up with Stokely Williams, Larry Waddell, Keri Lewis and company in 1993 before the release of their follow up album “From the Mint Factory,” the talented band from St. Paul (not Minneapolis, they will remind you with love) was looking to prove itself as more than just a one hit wonder, and establish themselves as a tight, solid outfit that can cook live with the best of them. After all, they were co-signed AND signed by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to their label Perspective Records.

From 1993, here’s our Radioscope raw interview with Mint Condition.

“U Send Me Swingin'” would be the first and biggest hit of the three singles released from “From the Mint Factory.”

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Broke Producer
Next articleOne Year Later: The Murder of George Floyd
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO