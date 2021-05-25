Ben Crump Pushes For George Floyd Policing Act Today At The White House/SiriusXM Audio

*Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called into SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show on May 25, 2021, one year to the day after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, to renew the call for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and detail the Floyd family’s plans to meet with President Biden and other leaders in Washington, DC.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump told Joe Madison: “What we hope to do at all of those meetings, is to continue to say, let’s don’t lose this moment. It’s been 57 years since we’ve had meaningful police reform. And this is our moment to finally pass some federal legislation with teeth in it.”

“We have to show them again, because if they didn’t see what happened in the last election, that Black people coming out to vote in those urban cities in record numbers was something that they need to account for, then we need to show them that our votes matter. Not just our lives matter, but our votes matter. And I do think people from the other side of the aisle, they take for granted that we won’t come out to vote, that we will be apathetic.”

“The whole world is watching to see if America will act and not just talk a good game when it comes to George Floyd’s legacy and having meaningful police reform. And the reason [nothing has passed], I think it deals with the police unions, and the Blue Lives Matter who are objecting to meaningful police reform because that means police officers would be held accountable. And it’s so hypocritical.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump: “Let’s Don’t Lose This Moment” To Pass Police Reform “With Teeth In It”

AUDIO:

Host, Joe Madison: In this meeting that you will have today at the White House, what’s going to be your message to President Biden and his administration?

Attorney Benjamin Crump: Certainly Joe, well we have an ambitious schedule today with George Floyd’s family, because they’re trying to make sure that they define the legacy of George Floyd. We’re going to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and then we’re going to meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris, and then we’re going to meet with Senator Cory Booker.. and then we’re going to meet with Senator Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and others, and then we’re gonna go to black lives matter to thank the activists and so forth. And what we hope to do at all of those meetings is to continue to say, let’s don’t lose this moment. It’s been 57 years since we’ve had meaningful police reform and this is our moment to finally have some federal legislation with teeth in it. And I harken back Joe Madison, because we all are students of history. It was Jimmy Lee Jackson, who was killed in Selma, Alabama when Martin Luther King and John Lewis was marching, that was the impetus for helping to get the civil rights legislation finally passed that had been stalled for decades. And prayerfully it will be George Floyd’s, sacred blood that was spilled that will finally get police reform passed in America that is meaningful to prevent some of these black people from unjustly being killed by the police over and over again.

Attorney Benjamin Crump: “Not Just Our Lives Matter, But Our Votes Matter”

AUDIO:

Host, Joe Madison: I opened the show this morning with the question, why aren’t GOP officials and senators afraid of us and us across the board, black, white? In your opinion, why aren’t they afraid of us?

Attorney Benjamin Crump: What I think Joe, we have to show them again, because if they didn’t see what happened in the last election, that Black people coming out to vote in those urban cities in record numbers was something that they need to account for, then we need to show them that our votes matter. Not just our lives matter, but our votes matter. And I do think people from the other side of the aisle, they take for granted that we won’t come out to vote, that we will be apathetic. And so that’s why I thank you The Black Eagle for always pushing the envelope to say, if you don’t like it when they don’t prosecute these cops that kill our children, then you gotta do something about it. You just can’t talk a good talk, you got to walk the walk and get out of there and get these officials voted out of office. And that’s what we have to do to honor the legacy of George, Brianna Taylor, Anthony McClain, all these people who were taken from this earth far too soon at the hands of the very people who were supposed to protect the service.

Attorney Benjamin Crump: America Must “Act And Not Just Talk a Good Game” On Meaningful Police Reform

AUDIO:

Host, Joe Madison: Why do you think that the Republicans have not moved on this qualified immunity and this bill that’s stuck in the Senate?

Attorney Benjamin Crump: You know, Joe, first of all, thank you and Sharon, always for following these important matters that affect our community even when the cameras are gone. And now that we’re on the one year commemoration you’re right, the whole world is watching to see if America will act and not just talk a good game when it comes to George Floyd’s legacy and having meaningful police reform. And the reason to answer your question directly, I think it deals with the police unions and the blue lives matter who object into meaningful police reform, because that means police officers would be held accountable. And it is so hypocritical, Joe Madison, when you really think about it because they only say blue lives matter when it comes to dealing with issues where we’re trying to get justice for black people… because where were blue lives matter on January 6th, 2021, when they as officers were being attacked, police officers were killed? Or is it just blue lives matter when they are trying to oppose and justify the unjustifiable killings of black people? And so that’s why we have to speak truth to power every chance we get.

Full Interview: Attorney Crump & Joe Madison Remember George Floyd One Year After His Murder

AUDIO:

source: SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show (weekdays from 6-10am ET on Urban View channel 126).