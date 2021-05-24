Monday, May 24, 2021
Funkmaster Flex Blasts Charlamagne Tha God Over Old Rape Allegations

By Ny MaGee
*DJ Funkmaster Flex recently made time to remind folks that Power 105.1 radio personality Charlamagne tha God got away with raping a 15-year-old girl when he was in his ’20s.

Per MadameNoire, on his show last week, Funk Flex played an audio clip of a woman saying that Charlamagne raped her daughter Jessica Reid in 2001 and that he was “getting away with it.”

“If he was going to be a friend to us he came to us and said don’t worry nothing is going to happen to her and I’ll make sure she’ll be safe,” the distraught mother said in a 2018 interview on The Star Report. “He alluded us to believe and trust in him and then he turns around and violates my daughter by raping and drugging her and then…he gets away with it.”

Reid said she didn’t allow her daughter to testify in the trial against Charlamagne because she didn’t want her to relive the trauma. 

“When I made the decision for her not to testify I was focused on her wellbeing and I didn’t want to put her on the stand to relive that pain and suffering.”

She noted that Challamagne “continues to make mockery about it” and “joke and laugh about it like it doesn’t even matter to him.” She also accused him of “covering up” the allegations with his “high-class attorneys.”

Despite Charlamagne being cleared of all charges in 2018, Flex noted his belief that the popular radio DJ is not innocent.

Flex’s audio of Reid’s mother comes days after former NBAer Kwame Brown called out The Breakfast Club Host for getting away with violating a teenager and later bragging about it on his radio show. 

Charlemagne responded by firing off a cease and desist letter to Brown – peep Brown’s reaction to it via the profanity-laced video here. Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has also threatened to share some “scary truths” about Charlamagne. 

Hear what Flex had to say via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

