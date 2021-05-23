*Black culture will never be erased with a docu-series like this!

According to their press release, Netflix is taking you on a journey to learn how African American cuisine shaped America in “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” which is adapted from food historian Jessica B Harris’ book of the same name. The four episode show will follow chef and food writer Stephen Sattersfield, who serves as the series host, as he travels from Africa to Texas meeting chefs, historians, and activists who continue to keep centuries old traditions alive.

Directed by Academy Award recipient Roger Ross Williams, sources say Sattersfield will learn Black history over Western African stews, soul food, barbecue, and fine dining as the series will reveal a culinary history shaped by slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth, and present day. EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Harris and Sattersfield about the series, a staple product that should be in every African American restaurant, and the importance of learning uncomfortable truths about our history.

Cole: What is one staple – besides hot sauce – that should be in every African American restaurant?

Harris: Besides the hot sauce, you need a good pie or cobbler on the dessert menu.

Cole: How can the Black community continue to keep our roots and history alive?

Sattersfield: The series is about generating excitement and enthusiasm among the younger generations who may have lost our traditions. As we continue to bring oral knowledge from our family lineage and merging it with popular culture, we’ll be able to learn and bring inspiration into homes.

Cole: How important is it for us to learn about the uncomfortable truths in Black history?

Sattersfield: Something that clears the way to reconcile the intellectual and emotional conflict is our own personal journey. Whether it’s through our family trees, food history, or purchasing “High On The Hog,” I believe the closeness with our history allows us to get to a place of cleansing confrontation like we did in the series.



Grab your notepads as class will be in session May 26th when “High On The Hog” debuts globally on Netflix.