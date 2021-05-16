Sunday, May 16, 2021
‘Run The World’: Tosin Morohunfola Talks ‘Ideal Black Man’ Character / VIDEO

By Monique Loveless
run-the-world-01-scaled
STARZ Photo: Amber Stevens West (Whitney) & Tosin Morohunfola (Ola)

*STARZ is airing a brand new comedy series called “Run The World” with an exciting all-black cast. After such success with “P-Valley” and “Power,” it definitely makes sense.

EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless had a one on one with rising star Tosin Morohunfola to talk about his character in the upcoming series.

“He’s fiercely and madly in love with Whitney played by Amber Stevens West, ” says Morohunfola as he talks about his character Olabisi “Ola’ Adeyemo. “He’s just a really loving, doting, thoughtful partner whose ambitious, highly educated, successful doctor.” The Nigerian-American says of his ethnic-related character, “He’s kind of the ideal man.”

“Run the World” at its core, is an unapologetic, female-based show about enviable friendship and not only surviving but thriving, think modern-day “Girlfriends.” The series follows a group of Black women – vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends – who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination

“In this, you have black men who are able and willing to be sensitive, black men who are considerate partners,” The Kansas City native tells us. “Even when they do mess up or run into challenges or obstacles it’s very understandable.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Udonis Haslem’s Miami Heat Season Debut Lasted All of 3 Minutes Before He was Ejected (Watch)

Expect a candid look into the Black female experience with creator/ executive producer Leigh Davenport (BET’S “Boomerang”) executive producer/ showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (“Dear White People,” “Living Single,” “black-ish”), and a rising star cast such as Amber Stevens West (Whitney Greene), Andrea Bordeaux (Ella McFair), Bresha Webb (Renee Ross), Corbin Reid (Sondi Hill) at the helm.

The series will debut this Sunday, May 16 on STARZ so make sure you tune in. I know we will be. Last but not least, Tosin Morohunfola had his own words of advice for healthy relationships in your life.

“The most important feature of a relationship is grace,” Morohunfola explains. “At the end of the day no matter how perfect a couple you are you’re going to have conflict, you will argue but what you want to do is argue lovingly as you find your way to your solution.”

Tosin Morohunfola
Monique Loveless

