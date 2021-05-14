Friday, May 14, 2021
Udonis Haslem’s Season Debut Lasted All of 3 Minutes Before He was Ejected (Watch)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem (L) and Dwight Howard of the Philadelphia 76ers get into it, May 13, 2021

*Udonis Haslem got a standing ovation in Miami as he took the court for the first time this season, his 18th with the Heat.

Less than three minutes later, he was ejected, possibly ending his regular season run before it could really get going.

Haslem, 40, checked in during the second quarter of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He managed to shoot 2 of 2 from the field and grab a rebound before an altercation with Dwight Howard led to two technical fouls and his ejection, with just two minutes and forty seconds played in his season debut.

Howard had tossed him to the ground while they positioned for a rebound, Haslem felt it was after the play and let Howard know about it the next chance he got. Haslem got in his face and started waving his finger. That was all she wrote.

Haslem is currently the oldest player on an active NBA roster, and he is now the oldest player to get ejected from a game in the last 20 seasons.

Watch it all unfold below, followed by Haslem’s post-game comments about his reception and ejection:

