*The EUR Spotlight is on actor, director Vivica Fox and motivational speaker Kym Feltus, who are hangin’ with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers to promote a dope women’s empowerment event going down this Saturday from 1 to 4pm est.

“Its an exciting virtual women’s empowerment experience,” says Feltus that will be hosted by Fox and joined by Eva Marcille, Tyler Lepley, Trina Braxton, Tweet and Byron Cage. It will feature a wide array of conversations around women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, a live DJ, virtual performances, spiritual motivation, and more. Free tickets at https://www. conversationswithkym.com/.

Earlier this week, Vivica created a firestorm on twitter after revealing that Ivanka Trump told her on “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Wow, you speak very well.” Black twitter exploded saying that Fox called Ivanka racist, but in our exclusive EUR Spotlight interview, Vivica explained to Summers what the real deal is regarding the comment.

“That little comment went upside down and all the way wrong. I wasn’t upset with Ivanka. Twitter was upset with Ivanka. She’s classy and she meant it as a compliment. Now if it were her daddy that’s another story.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Tank Says He’s Going Completely Deaf in Right Ear & Losing Sound in the Left / WATCH

Also in the video interview with EUR Spotlight, Vivica A Fox drops some pearls for Khloe Kardashian who is in an off-and-on relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. “Let him go,” Vivica advises.

“Don’t be a doormat. I’ve been in her shoes before where you keep going back because you’re so in love. Where people just gotta drag you away and you holding on with claws. Khloe deserves better.”

As for her own love life …

“I’m taking applications. Its hard because guys be coming for me and then get intimidated by my power. Its difficult dating. And I ain’t no suga mama,” Fox admits to Summers. However, she reveals that, “I got someone I’m looking at,” but she ain’t spilling the tea on who he might be. 🙂

Meanwhile, Ms Fox’s biggest regret in life, is not having children.

“It’s a regret that I don’t have children of my own. Sadly, it just didn’t happen for me but I have a wonderful career and I’ve got six beautiful God children who I love.”

She also shares advice on how to be successful in show business and gives us the 411 on what’s coming up for her. Check out the EUR Spotlight video interview with Vivica A. Fox for more.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. And subscribe to her YouTube channel. Video editing by www.patrickhousefilms.com.