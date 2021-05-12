Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Monica Tapped to Host True Crime Series ‘Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly’ on VH1

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica serves as host of a new true-crime series for VH1 titled “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly.” 

Per TheWrap, the eight-episode series “explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal,” according to the network’s description. “Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy and greed lead to tragedy.” Watch a teaser for the series via the YouTube video below.

This season will cover cases such as the 2010 murder of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, the death of a popular Chicago radio personality, a model found at the bottom of a swimming pool and hip hop artist Young Greatness, who was gunned down in his New Orleans hometown in 2018. 

The series is produced by Emre Sahin, Sarah Wetherbee and Kelly McPherson’s Karga Seven Pictures, the company behind MTV’s recent “True Life: Crime” and a variety of other true-crime and unscripted projects for Discovery, Nat Geo, A&E and others.

The series premieres June 7 on VH1.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

