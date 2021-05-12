‘Clearly Somebody Knows Where This Tiger Is’: Carole Baskin Weighs In … As Expected (Watch)

*You know it was a matter of time before the woman who has made “big cats” her cash cow weighed in on the missing tiger situation in Houston.

“Clearly somebody knows where this tiger is, and the best thing they can do is reach out to law enforcement and let them know,” said Carole Baskin, whose appearance in the Netflix series “Tiger King” and alleged role in her husband’s mysterious death made her famous overnight.

The tiger, now named India, is still missing after it jumped the fence of a home and began walking down the block to the astonishment of neighbors.

Hear Baskin’s thoughts below: