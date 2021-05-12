Wednesday, May 12, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Today’s Video

‘Clearly Somebody Knows Where This Tiger Is’: Carole Baskin Weighs In … As Expected (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

tiger-1
Tiger loose in Houston neighborhood

*You know it was a matter of time before the woman who has made “big cats” her cash cow weighed in on the missing tiger situation in Houston.

“Clearly somebody knows where this tiger is, and the best thing they can do is reach out to law enforcement and let them know,” said Carole Baskin, whose appearance in the Netflix series “Tiger King” and alleged role in her husband’s mysterious death made her famous overnight.

The tiger, now named India, is still missing after it jumped the fence of a home and began walking down the block to the astonishment of neighbors.

Hear Baskin’s thoughts below:

Previous articleMichael Che Baffled By Cultural Appropriation Accusation Over His ‘SNL’ Sketch (Video)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO