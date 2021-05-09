Lyfe Jennings & Jaleel White on TV One’s ‘Unsung’ and ‘Uncensored’ TONIGHT Starting At 9/8c!

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG and UNCENSORED continue this Sunday, May 9. UNSUNG leads the night with R&B singer Lyfe Jennings at 9 p.m. ET/8C, immediately followed by UNCENSORED with comedic actor Jaleel White at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

Following UNCENSORED, fans are treated to a sneak-peek look at episodes with the new digital series, Unwind with Syleena Johnson. Each episode will be published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms. Syleena will react to clips, share anecdotes, and provide cocktail recipes for viewers to unwind to as they watch both UNSUNG and UNCENSORED.

She’ll end each episode reminding viewers of their chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

MORE NEWS EURWEB: Is ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Fake? Lyfe Jennings Spills the Tea / EURexclusiveWATCH

UNSUNG: Lyfe Jennings

In 2003, Lyfe Jennings, fresh off a decade-long prison bid, exploded on theR&B scene as a singer with a message. Lyfe opens up about his early criminal past, the struggles he faced after two trips to prison and the inspiration behind his music.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including The Jones Girls. UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series’, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland also serves as Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Arrington Greene is Head of Original Programming and Production.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jaleel White Reveals He ‘Was Not Welcomed‘ by ‘Family Matters’ Cast [VIDEO]



UNCENSORED: Jaleel White

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights comedic actor Jaleel White. Acting since the age of three, Jaleel quickly stole the show as everyone’s favorite nerd on the classic sitcom Family Matters. He turned what was meant to be a one guest appearance into an iconic starring role.

This season of UNCENSORED will end with the late and legendary rapper DMX on Sunday, May 16.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One’s Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED & UNSUNG on Facebook and Instagram (@Uncensored TVOne) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne and #UNSUNG.

source: TV One