Is Love & Hip Hop Fake? Lyfe Jennings Spills The Tea / EURexclusiveWATCH

*Grammy award winning platinum artist Lyfe Jennings‘ fascinating story is featured this Sunday (05-09-21) on TV One’s “Unsung.” He is well known for being Karlie Redd‘s boyfriend on some passionate drama filled episodes of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” The rumor was he was secretly married the entire time to another woman and gave Karlie a fake promise ring.

In an exclusive interview with radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers for EURweb.com’s Spotlight feature, Jennings says the storyline was false – he wasn’t married at the time – and he and Karlie are actually friends to this day.

“Love and Hip Hop” is both scripted and real,” he revealed. “I was baited with a situation with Karlie Redd because it made for good TV. I love Mona (Scott-Young) [“Love & Hip Hop” executive producer], but they set up situations to create drama.”

The artist said he’s not doing “Love & Hip Hop” anymore because, “I’m at the point in my life where I can choose what to let in my life. I only want to live with some peace and mess with people that are going to help me grow financially, socially, mentally and spiritually.”

As a youth, Jennings – who did not have a relationship with his father – got caught up with a crew that, in an attempt to firebomb a rival’s house, accidentally killed a young woman. But it was a crime he didn’t know was going to happen and didn’t do. Yet like many young African American men, he was given hard time and imprisoned for over 10 years.

In the video interview with EURweb.com’s Spotlight, he talks frankly about the impact being locked up had on his life, the painful moments he experienced and his philosophy.

And he shares what happened when he led police on a high speed chase after getting into an altercation with his baby mama, Joy.

“I saw the whole police force flashing lights behind me but I had no fear. I was riding top down, wind in my face, music playing, pushing the ‘vette wishing, I could push a button and it would start flying. I was in my moment. Everyone needs to find that moment when they find their own power,” he tells Summers. Jennings was sentenced to three years in jail after that incident.

These days, there’s a lot on the horizon for Lyfe Jennings. His new single “What” with “Love & Hip Hop” star Amina Buddafly drops Friday, part of a bigger album called Six Pacs featuring jams with multiple artists. He is also in the process of directing and producing a movie about his life story, bought his own publishing and now owns his own music.

“Unless you own your own stuff ,you ain’t gonna get any money from it,’ he tells Spotlight. And he has a line of Atlanta food trucks offering healthy vegetarian foods.

Lyfe, who has 7 children from 5 different women, says he has no ill will to any of his kid’s mothers and he was the one responsible for the drama in his relationships. As for forgiveness, the crooner says ultimately “the only forgiveness you need is from yourself.”

Make sure you watch the video for the full interview.

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers.