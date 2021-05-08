Saturday, May 8, 2021
HomeLivingBusiness
Business

Jeweler to the Stars Chris Aire Scores Victory over Breitling in Infringement Case

By Fisher Jack
0

Muhammad Ali & Chris Aire
The late, great Muhammad Ali & Chris Aire

*Solid 21, Inc., owned by jeweler-to-the-stars Chris Aire aka “The King of Bling,” a Nigerian-born American, is currently litigating against Breitling, a Swiss company with its US operations headquartered in CT, due to their alleged trademark infringement of its RED GOLD® brand.

Solid 21’s RED GOLD® brand has become known for its celebrity associations, with Solid 21 partnering up with celebrities such as the late Muhammad Ali for RED GOLD® co-promotions and ensuring that famous celebrities such as Naomi Campbell modeled RED GOLD® pieces in runway shows.

Solid 21’s legal battle with Breitling has been going on for over a decade and is finally at the tail end of discovery.  However, during the discovery process, a federal judge found that Breitling failed to search its documents for relevant emails in what may be an attempt to hide information from Solid 21.

Recently, at a hearing on April 27, the Court described Breitling’s conduct as “disturbing” and “troubling.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Report Card on Race in the Music Industry to be Released in June

While Breitling has partnered with other brands over the years, including companies like Bentley, the watch company has alleged willfully infringed the intellectual property of Solid 21 and its owner, Chris Aire, a preeminent African American watch and jewelry designer that competes in the market for high end timepieces.  Despite the fact that RED GOLD® is an incontestable trademark (and was recognized and substantiated by another famous watch company, Hublot, a subsidiary of LVMH, in a 2018 joint press release with Solid 21), Breitling has remained steadfast in its attempt to challenge the mark.

Solid 21’s suit against Breitling isn’t the first time the Swiss watch company has found itself in court.  Breitling USA’s President, Thierry Prissert, was accused of being homophobic in another lawsuit.  Mr. Prissert has also stated that Breitling is a brand that likes to “take risks.”  He is pictured here with his arm around a scantily-clad “Breitling girl” with the brand’s winged logo emblazoned across her chest.

Solid 21 is pursuing an injunction preventing Breitling from using its trademark and attempting to benefit off of the cachet of the RED GOLD® brand, and disgorgement of any profits made by Breitling in connection with the trademark.
source: Hecht Partners

Previous articleCheck Out Whittington Still (‘Missing You’) You’ll Swear it’s Phyllis Hyman! / LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO