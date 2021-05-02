*One of TV One’s most watched shows is “Uncensored” because viewers get to see celebrities up close and personal and … UNcensored! Duh.

Another example of that will be on display tonight when basketball legend/icon Lisa Leslie speaks candidly about growing up without her biological father.

She also describes what it was like meeting him for the first time when she was 12 years old. Leslie says the initial encounter as “sad” and recalled being unsure of what to say to her dad.

“I just remember smiling. It was just one of those things where you’re like, ‘Wow, this is my father,’ but really, he was just a man because I didn’t know him,” said Lisa. “Clearly, he didn’t know me.”

But more than anything else, Leslie says that she remembers her dad’s physical appearance, adding that she can’t remember much about what was said.

“I didn’t ask questions like, ‘Where have you been? What are you doing and why aren’t you taking care of your children?’” said Leslie. “I just smiled.”

Because her father was not in her life for most of her childhood, the the ex-balller admits that she didn’t have much of an idea of what a father is supposed to be.

“I didn’t know what a dad was,” said Lisa. “I always say that my mom was also my dad because my mom and I mowed the lawn together. We moved the refrigerator and mopped the floor. We did boy stuff and girl stuff.”

She admits that most of her ideas about fatherhood came from television.

“When you don’t really have a defined definition of what a father is in a household, you kind of make it up. You see it on TV,” said Lisa. “I just feel like he lost out on a lot.”

And when her father passed away, she recalls she didn’t have too much of a reaction.

“I really clung to my spirituality and my Heavenly Father. I had already replaced the idea of a father,” said the former WNBA star.

“Uncensored: Lisa Leslie” airs tonight, Sunday, May 2nd at 10/9c on TV One.